The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is having sleepless nights because it will win the 2019 elections by a landslide.

In a statement on Friday, Yekini Nabena, APC’s acting spokesman, said this why the PDP is desperate and has started campaigning early “to attract non-existent votes”.

“Meanwhile, the PDP has realised that the 2019 elections has been won and lost. If the election is held today, it is clear that the APC will win by a landslide, judging by visible and landmark achievements recorded by the President Buhari administration,” the statement read.

“This is an apparent fact that gives the PDP sleepless nights, hence its daily lies and propaganda in its desperate, failed and early campaign to attract non-existent votes.”

Nabena asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to reconvene the national assembly to enable the lawmakers consider the election budget.

He also called on Nigerians, civil society and the international community to resist the alleged travesty and “legislative rascality being perpetuated by the senate president and the PDP.”

“The PDP attempt to hide under the yet-to-be assented electoral act amendment bill is an attempt to draw attention away from the treasonable actions of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who has refused to convene the national assembly to consider at plenary the crucial 2019 election budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” he said.

“The electoral amendment bill passed by the national assembly is alive and awaiting assent. However, assent to bills in all democratic governments reflects the prudence and discretion of the president in balancing the powers of key constitutional bodies and understanding the concerns of the executive.

“While we strongly condemn the abuse of office by the senate president backed by his PDP cohorts in sabotaging the executive, specifically INEC, all well-meaning Nigerians have a duty to speak up and ensure that the national assembly performs its constitutional role and not serve an individual’s personal interest and sinister ends of the opposition PDP.

“The sanctity of our electoral system is being threatened by this orchestrated sabotage and deliberate attempt to weaken INEC as we prepare for general election in 2019.”