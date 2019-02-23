



Tragedy struck in the early of today as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Yandoto Daji Ward in Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State, Alhaji Yusuf was reportedly killed by gunmen in the early hours of today.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar (MC) described the assassination of the APC ward chairman as bad.

Abubakar linked the killing to the current security challenges facing the state.

He also confirmed that many people were also abducted in Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government in the early hours of today.

Abubakar assured however, that the incident would not affect the elections in the area.