The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party is not factionalised contrary to the picture painted by members of the splinter Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

Veteran politician and founding member of the APC, Alhaji Buba Galadima, on Wednesday led a revolt against the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee, which, he said, was a product impunity.

The R-APC thereafter announced a national executive with the aim to reform the APC.

But Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, in an official reaction to the emergence of R-APC dismissed the action of the group as mischievous and ill-advised.

He said the plot by the group to cause confusion was hatched after it failed to scuttle the concluded convention of the party, and vowed the party’s readiness to use all legal means to protect its unity.

Abdullahi, who doubted the true identity of the individuals involved in the R-APC, said the party is investigating the so called leaders of splinter group, assuring members with genuine grievances of justice.

The statement reads: “On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, a group of individuals announced itself as ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC)’ at a press conference held in Abuja. By their actions, this group has attempted to create the impression that our party is factionalised. This is not true.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to affirm that there is no faction in our party and declares the action by these individuals as mischievous and ill-advised.

“Having failed to scuttle the national convention as was their original plan, they now resort to this subterfuge as a way of achieving the pre-determined end of causing confusion.

“As a matter of fact, we doubt that these individuals parading as leaders of the so called faction are actual members of our party. We are currently investigating their true membership status within the party.

“While we shall continue to monitor developments in this respect, we will not hesitate to take lawful actions to defend the unity of our party and protect the sanctity of its identity. We are currently reviewing the action of this so-called faction in order to determine if any aspect of the party’s constitution has been breached with the connivance of any of our members.

“For those members who have genuine grievances, we want to assure them of the commitment of the new leadership of the party to address those grievances as quickly as possible in a manner that ensures that justice is done to all”.

Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara State and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), has said the ruling APC was not perturbed by the antics of the new factional group, R-APC.

Yari, in the company of the Kebbi and Jigawa state governors, Abubakar Badaru and Bagudu Atiku, met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

He said he was not in a position to react to the issue of the break-away, but said he was confident that the new APC leadership under Adams Oshiomhole would be able to crack the nut derailing the party.

He, however, admitted that the development was worrisome.

“Our coming to the Villa as APC governors has nothing to do with the APC.

“It is about the issues of finances, but I think on the level of our party, the party’s leadership is in the best position to answer that question.

“Although I am one of the pillars of APC, if I comment on that matter, I won’t be fair to the leadership of the party. So, the party will handle that matter.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that only by enthroning justice and equity that the ruling APC will be able to silence voices of dissent and opposition.

He spoke Thursday, at a meeting between APC members of the House and members of the newly elected National Working Committee of the party led by the Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, at the National Assembly.

The speaker noted that although there is no human endeavour that is perfect but said APC lawmakers only expect justice which is indivisible and universal.

“In every family whether it is a nuclear, extended or an organisation there is bound to be problem and that is because we human that are running those institutions are not perfect ourselves. So we don’t expect perfection from any quarters.

“Our only expectation is the issue of justice and justice is indivisible. What is justice to the executive should be justice to the legislature and it should be justice to the judiciary.

“What is justice to the president and the vice president should be justice to the governor and it has to be justice for the members of the National Assembly, because you can’t divide justice. Once you begin to divide justice you don’t have justice.

“And once we are able to get these things in their proper perspectives to some extent we will be able to silence the voices of dissent within the party but we have problems is perfectly okay but we mustn’t allow our problems to define us rather we should define our problems as a party.”

Dogara expressed optimism about the ability and capacity of the new APC chairman, Oshiomhole, to tackle the challenges confronting the party saying, “I know that you come well prepared we can only wish you well and pray for God’s additional wisdom because human wisdom won’t be enough as you navigate very treacherous terrain we pray God wisdom for you.”

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly after the marathon meeting with the APC caucus in the House of Representatives, Adams Oshiomhole, said he cannot lose sleep over the breakaway faction.

Describing members of the new faction as hired mercenaries, Oshiomhole said he had been engaging “real stakeholders” of the party as part of measures of resolving the crisis in APC.

“There is no breakup in our party, if one Galadima is not happy, that is fine. He has a right no to be happy,” he said.

“If he chooses to call himself whatever he wants to call himself, that is not the issue. I will not lose my sleep over that. We know those who are in the system. Those who are seeking breakup that is their problem. We are engaging real stakeholders. I mean between the executive and the two arms of the National Assembly.

“We have very important influential leaders we are engaging. If people are being sponsored by those who thought our convention will be a failure, those who were expecting implosion, so be it. If you reviewed the headlines before the convention, there were stories like people are going to walk out of the convention; people will boycott the convention.

“In the end, they were shocked to find out the president was seated, the Senate president was seated, the speaker was seated and the national leaders were seated. Our chairman was seated. All the governors were seated. They were like what do we do next? If after two weeks of living in pains that they are disappointed, they find mercenaries who are willing to be hired for a purpose, they have right to be hired but will not cause any distraction within the core of APC leaders.”