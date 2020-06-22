



The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to take over the state government house in 2022, after the governorship election, which comes up in November 2021.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Basil Ejikide, said part of the strategy the party will use to win the state governorship election is to field a competent, qualified and trusted candidate in the 2021 governorship election.

Ejidike who spoke during a meeting convened by Barr Ejike Nwachukwu, Director General of Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo governorship campaign organization in Awka, said the party is now highly reckoned with by Anambra People.





“We are taking the Anambra election seriously. Anambra govt house is very important to us, and we know that we will get it this time around.

“APC in Anambra has grown. This is not the time when people referred to APC as a party for the northerners. Our number is growing every day, and people are identifying with the party in high numbers.

“We must all work to take the Anambra government house by winning the 2021 governorship election. Part of the ways to do so is to field very credible candidates.