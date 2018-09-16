The All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Nigerians to continue to challenge corruption and other vices by not voting for corrupt politicians again, saying that corruption should no longer be business as usual.

They were advised not to allow politicians who institutionalised corruption to take over governance of the country again. This appeal was made on Sunday, in a release signed by Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja.

“We must continue to challenge corruption and its related vices, this is in line with the change agenda the APC promised Nigerians, this is a promise we are committed to keep. While we alert Nigerians to the plot of some politicians to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during coming elections, we urge relevant agencies to be proactively involved in tracking of election financing.

“The same people who criminally diverted public monies to fund their political activities as brazenly displayed during past administrations, must be prevented from doing same in coming elections,” he said.

According to him, the level of recoveries from corrupt elements in the past three years by the anti-graft agencies under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is a pointer to the fact that the administration’s extensive anti-corruption drive is yielding results.

“The hugely successful whistle blowing policy and voluntary return of corruptly acquired funds and assets had shown that it was no longer business as usual. Corruption can no longer define how we do things as a country, there is a new realisation among well-meaning Nigerians that if we do not kill corruption, it will kill us.

“We share the submission of a former United States Vice President, Joe Biden; corruption is a cancer; a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity.

“It wastes the talent of entire generations; it scares away investments and jobs.”

He stated that there has been a campaign of calumny against Federal Government’s anti-corruption war by the same people that ruined the country with their institutionalised corruption.

He added that this, was however, expected as corruption would naturally fight back.

He said that unfortunately, as the 2019 elections draw near, same corrupt politicians had resurfaced, begging Nigerians to vote for them so as to resume “their stealing”.

He stressed that Nigerians were neither gullible nor stupid, adding that they had not forgotten the yoke they bore under the corrupt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regimes and deserve no more of it.

“Under the PDP administration, public funds that could have improved education, healthcare sectors and provided infrastructure to develop the economic and social life of Nigerians were sadly in the pockets of few individuals.” He concluded.