New chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, has said the party would win the 2019 election with wide margin in the state.

He said this while addressing members of the United Kingdom APC, who visited him at the party’s secretariat in Lagos.

Balogun said his predecessor in office, Otunba Dele Ajomale, never lost any election when he was the chairman of the party.

Balogun added that APC’s winning streaks under Ajomale set a standard which must be built upon. He noted that the party was working hard to ensure the oppositions were defeated overwhelmingly in 2019.

Balogun also thanked members of the UK APC for their unflinching support, stressing that the party would continue to need them for the coming election.

Said he, “There is no doubt that my predecessor never lost any election in Lagos. He laid a solid foundation and it is left for me to take the challenge. I have to build on the foundation he laid.

“I am determined to take the party to a new height, of course he had been winning election, what I want to add to it that whenever we win today, we will win overwhelmingly.

“That is why we have been going on massive membership drive and at the same time mobilizing the support of the large number of Nigerians. With the support of the people, we shall meet our target.

The chairman maintained that members of the diaspora have very crucial role to play in terms of mobilization and remitting their dues to the party.

“I have listened to some of them and I am really impressed. Those who are going to be here during the election are going to be part of our campaign. They are going to contribute one thing or the other in terms of efforts.

“The will campaign for the people to vote APC just like they have been doing in the past. Their coming to the APC secretariat is to make financial contribution to the party. I am really overwhelmed by this act of commitment, which of course is constitutional.”

President of the UK APC, Tayo Sodeinde, said they were in Lagos to formalise a channel of communication, ensuring the party delivers on the 2019 election.

He urged Nigerians to support the party in view of what it achieved in the international forum for Nigeria living abroad.

Sodiende maintained that the country is respected in the international community, stressing the UK APC members would expand the coast of the party followership.

“We thank the Lagos APC chairman, we are aware of the enormous challenge ahead of him, but we will support him just like we supported his predecessor. We will be in Nigeria during the election to give the party all the support,” Sodeinde said.