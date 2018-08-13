The victory of the All Progressives Congress in last weekend’s bye-elections signal victory for President Muhammdu Buhari come 2019, according to a House of Representatives aspirant, Abu Najakku.

Najakku, who is an aspirant for Birnin Kebbi/Bunza/Kalgo Federal Constituency, Kebbi, on the platform of APC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The aspirant also said that the victory was for all progressive Nigerians.

NAN reports that APC emerged victorious in all the two senatorial seats of Katsina and Bauchi states, as well as the House of Representatives’ seat in Kogi on August 11.

“This is a clear indication that President Muhammadu Buhari will, ‘insha-Allah,’ win the 2019 presidential election.

“The victory shows that the masses are behind our president because of his good plans for Nigeria as well as what he has done for the entire country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that APC will do it again by recording a landslide victory over other political parties and all these will be possible by the grace of God Almighty.

“Buhari is a gift from Almighty Allah and our prayers for him are that Allah will increase him in health and wisdom to lead this country to Promised Land,” he said.

While urging Nigerians to support the policies and programmess of the present administration in the country, Najakku assured that the president would not disappoint them.

The aspirant advised the people to always ensure that they elect people with proven integrity that would not only deliver the goods but deliver them “effectively, successfully and excellently.”