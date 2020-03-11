<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) South South Vice-Chairman, Hilliard Eta, has distanced the leaders of the party in the zone from the proposed consultative meeting convened by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, describing it as illegal.

Governor Obaseki had sent letters of invitation to leaders of the party in the zone, to attend a consultative meeting on Thursday, apparently to discuss issue concerning the planned removal of the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

However, insisting the governor lacks the powers to convene such meeting in his reaction, Eta said: “I saw the invitation the governor is sending out to people inviting them to a meeting. But I am calling on all our party leaders to shun the meeting because he has no right to convene such meeting. I am the South South vice chairman of the party and any APC leadership meeting should be convened by me.





“I have also communicated to our political leader in the zone, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and he is not aware of any such meeting. So we are calling on all our leaders not to attend any such meeting because it was ill conceived and ill motivated.

“At this point in time, we are focusing on how to strengthen our great party under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole and not to destabilize the party.

“We urge all stakeholders including Governor Obaseki to follow the constitution of the party which is supreme because any meeting called by him without the proper procedure is null and void,” he declared.