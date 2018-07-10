The All Progressives Congress has called on its aggrieved members to take advantage of its window of reconciliation to have their grievances addressed by the party’s leadership.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abudullahi, on Tuesday in Abuja, and said that its leadership was committed to reconciling “genuinely aggrieved” members.

The statement was an apparent reaction to the Memorandum of Understanding signed on Monday by 39 political parties, including Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a splinter group from the APC.

The R-APC is led by former National Secretary of defunct Congress for Progressive Change and founding member of APC, Buba Galadima, as National Chairman.

The political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party, in the alliance resolved to field a common presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

“We once again reiterate the commitment of our party to address real grievances of our genuine members.

“We call on them to take advantage of this opportunity while the windows for reconciliation are still open,’’ the party said in the statement.

It said that no level of gang-up could make the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to abandon its fight against corruption.

The APC maintained that the Federal Government was committed to improve the quality of lives of Nigerians.

It added that while the APC respected the right of everyone to join any association or group, the R-APC was not a faction of the party.

It affirmed that the party remained united under the leadership of Buhari.

The statement, however, noted that some political parties that had been named as signatories to the MoU had disassociated themselves from the publicised deal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that alliance known as Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) also resolved to present common candidate for governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly elections