



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to stop panic-buying following what it described as artificial fuel scarcity in the country.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe, in a statement on Tuesday, also asked fuel stations to stop hoarding the product.

“The leadership of the APC is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.





“It is an artificial fuel scarcity. We have received assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days.

“There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices,” the party said.