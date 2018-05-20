The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesman of the ruling party, spoke in his personal capacity.

The party said this in response to an open letter Frank wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had apologised to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, saying life had become “worthless” under the administration of Buhari.

But in a statement on Sunday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of APC, said whatever position Frank canvasses has no bearing on the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report in which one Timi Frank was addressed as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read.

“We wish to correct the wrongful designation and remind the general public that Timi Frank has since November 2016 been suspended as a member of the APC following a recommendation of an APC disciplinary committee and subsequent ratification by the party’s south-south zonal executive committee.

“Hence, whatever position Timi Frank holds or canvasses is done in his personal capacity and has no bearing on the APC.”

The committee said it would recommend the expulsion of Frank from the APC to the national executive committee (NEC) but till date nothing has been heard of it.

Frank has openly criticised the leadership style of John Oyegun, the national chairman, and on several occasions called for his resignation.