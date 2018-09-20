Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the revised timetable for the conduct of its primaries ahead of February 2019 general elections.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Mr Emma Ibediro, was quoted as saying that the timetable had been approved by the National Working Committee.

Accordingly the 2018 primaries would be held as follows:

Presidential Primary – September 25, 2018.

Governorship Primaries – September 29, 2018.

Senate Primaries – October 2, 2018.

House of Representatives Primaries – October 3, 2018.

State House of Assembly Primaries – October 4, 2018.

Presidential National Convention – October 6, 2018.