The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has tasked Nigerian workers on sincerity in their service to the nation as they celebrated the 2019 workers’ day.

This admonition is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Akure by Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state publicity secretary of the party.

“Our party, APC in Ondo State, commends the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for promoting harmonious working relationship between the government and the workers.

“We regard the state workforce as the pillar on which implementation of government policies rest.

“Therefore, we call for more sincerity and further commitment on the part of the workers to ensure that the public derives maximum benefits from such policies,” Kalejaye said.

He assured that the party would never shy away from supporting quality welfare package for workers, noting that no government could succeed without the effective cooperation of its workforce.

“It is for this reason that the Ondo State Government is among the first few states to announce its willingness to consider the implementation of the new minimum wage,” he said.

Kalejaiye, therefore, congratulated the state chapter of the NLC on its recent election, and emergence of a new team under Mr Sunday Adeleye to pilot the affairs of the chapter in the next four years.