The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has taken over the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The structure is located along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.

The two-storey building was rented and had been used by the PDP for the past two decades as its state headquarters.

However, with the recent defection of the Governor to the APC, the property has been officially taken over by the party.

As at Press time on Monday, the property was being renovated and painted with the official colours of APC.

Speaking on the development, the State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mfon Bassey, said there was nothing new about the rebranding of the building.

He said the Governor paid the rent and he was not expected to pay for it to be used by the now rival PDP.

Bassey said: “Nothing new about this, the premises is rented and the Governor pays the rent.

“The building which he has rented and paid for is not expected to be used by the PDP.”

He added that change was the only constant thing and the Governor had done the right thing.

He also emphasized that politics was about followers and support base; and everyone in his base was now in APC.





Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs, Evang. Alfred Eta Odok JP, said politics was about numbers and the Governor was moving with the whole state.

He said the Governor was right to defect because he was not accorded his due respect.

PDP in the state had yet to comment on this development and calls to the State Publicity Secretary fell through.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has warned against any plan to disrupt the ongoing renovation work.

DSP Irene Igbo in a statement in Calabar said, “For the avoidance of doubt the property is a rented property, whose “tenancy” is not in “contention.’

“As a responsible command, we will not sit back and watch any person come to disrupt the relative peace we have worked tirelessly to achieve. All are warned to maintain peace, law and order.

“The current situation is a wakeup call to men of character to rise up and put resources together for structures that will not be contentious in future.

“The Cross River Police Command will not hesitate to deal decisively any unlawful action with the full weight of the law.”