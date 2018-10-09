



Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, took on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its calls for the cancellation of Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections, alleging that such position was portraying the religious body as being partisan.

The party contended that “we are unimpressed by the patent hostility of CAN to the APC which had become open since the Presidency of Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the director of publicity, research and strategy of the APC in Osun, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi which was forwarded to the newsmen in Osogbo.

Apparently reacting to CAN’s recent call for cancellation of Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, both of which were won by the APC, the party strongly advised the association to steer clear of partisan politics, saying “it is not in its own best interest”.

The statement reads, “CAN has been so pro PDP that it has been acting like an unofficial extension of that party in Osun, the APC. ‘CAN cannot afford to be partisan in such a multi-religious society as Nigerian. It is supposed to be a unifying factor not a divisive one. But unfortunately since the Ayo Orisejafor presidency of CAN, that organisation has become unashamedly and openly supportive of the PDP.”

‘In our opinion, CAN is not a court of law to demand the cancellation of Ekiti and Osun elections, which it did not even observed. The lawyers are already in tribunal and the decision to uphold or cancel the elections belongs with the judges at the tribunal. It is therefore presumptuous and unbecoming of a body like CAN to intervene in politics and legal matters, not because of its interest in legality and justice but because of its emotional political disposition in favour of the PDP.”

It continued, “Osun’s population is not only limited to Christians. But since Rauf Aregbesola became Governor, he has been even-handed with all faiths. Still, CAN’s posture to some of the governor’s actions had been combative from a standpoint of faith. This is a divisive attitude.”

“It is therefore not in the interest of peace and harmony for CAN to fan division in a cultural setting like in Yoruba land where Muslims and Christians have for centuries lived together peacefully, sharing both faiths. CAN should be a bridge-building organisation not a cause for disunity in the land. Its obsession against the APC is un-Christian. Christianity cuts across cultures just like Islam and both have a duty to unite, not divide people.”

“‘For the avoidance of doubt’, the APC asserted, PDP lost Osun governorship election. CAN cannot adjudicate to the contrary. The parties are in tribunal and it is not the business of CAN or anyone else to make partisan pronouncement to the contrary”, the statement concluded.