



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun announcing the results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in polling units in Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

The Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, scored 385 and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 102 votes at GRA Gulma ward 007.

In the Senatorial election, Sen. Adamu Aleiro of APC got 293 while Abubakar Shehu of PDP got 202.

Also in the House of Representatives, Muhammadu Bello, of APC has 363 while Abba Haliru of PDP got 130.

The Presiding officer Kazeem Abiola, announced that the invalid votes were 28 for president, 23 for senate and 22 for house of representatives.

In another polling unit 06 in Birnin Kebbi, President Buhari scored 420 while Atiku Abubakar scored 102.

In the senate, APC got 314 while PDP got 208.

Also in the house of representatives, APC has 385 while PDP has 136.

The Presiding Officer, Abubakar Aliyu, who announced the results, said the invalid votes recorded for presidential election were 41, the senate 39 while the house of representatives recorded 384.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other polling units are still collating their results in Birnin Kebbi.