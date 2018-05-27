The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of all elective positions contested during Saturday’s council polls.

Declaring the results on Sunday, chairman of the Commission Mr Henry Omaku declared that the APC won all the chairmanship positions across the North Central state’s 13 local government areas, including all 147 councilorship positions.

The breakdown of the chairmanship results as declared by the Commission shows that in Akwanga LGA, APC chairmanship candidate Mr Samuel Meshi won with 25,149 votes, while Umar Abubakar of the APC in Awe LGA emerged the chairmanship elect with 56,598 votes.

In Doma LGA, Mr Rabo Sani of the APC won with 77,030 votes, in Karo LGA, Mr Akala Samuel of the APC won with 80,934 votes, while Mr Abdurahman Sani of the APC won in Keffi LGA with 14,817 votes.

In Keana LGA, Mr Adamu Giza of the APC emerged winner of the chairmanship election with 35,658 votes, while Mr Saidu Kurki of the APC won in Kokona LGA with 59,34 votes. In Lafia LGA, Mr Aminu Muazu of the APC won with 172,717 votes.

The Commission also declared Mr Mohammed Sani of the APC winner of the chairmanship election in Nasarawa LGA, while Mr Idris Danlami of the APC won in Nasarawa Eggon LGA with 79,789 votes. In Obi LGA , Mr Mohammed Iyimoga of the APC won with 28,190 votes.

In Toto LGA , Mr Nuhu Adamu Dauda of the APC emerged winner of the chairmanship poll with 51,601 votes, while Hon Abubakar Abas of the APC won in Wamba LGA with 27,108 votes.

Briefing journalists after declaring the results, the Commission chairman said the APC also swept all 147 councilorship positions in the state.

He expressed satisfaction that the election was conducted peacefully, but observed that the electoral materials arrived at most of the polling units late.

Omaku also pointed to the low turn out of voters as marring the electoral process, and urged stakeholders and political parties to sentisise people about voter apathy.

He said that three political parties contested for chairmanship positions: Advance Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

For councilorship positions, the Commission chairman said 21 political parties fielded candidates.

However, reacting to the conduct of the election, SDP state chairman Hon Musa Mohammed Adamu said his party has rejected the declared results, alleging that no election held across the state.

He told newsmen on phone that the party will soon meet to take a position on the declared results.