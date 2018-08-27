The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress as winners of Saturday’s local government election across the state.

Ethelbert Ibebuchi, Chairman of the electoral body, announced the results of the polls on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Owerri.

Ibebuchi said 13 political parties fielded candidates in the election across the 27 local government areas and 645 wards in the state.

He said the APC won all but four councillorship positions, while five wards were stood down because of irregularities.

He said the Accord, Rebuild, People’s Redemption and KOWA parties each secured one councillorship position in the election.

He listed the wards stood down to include Mbano ward in Oguta local government area, Amuzu ward in Isu local government area, Eziudo ward in Ezinihitte Mbaise and Umuhu ward in Aboh Mbaise.

Ibebuchi said the APC chairmanship candidate for Aboh Mbaise local government, Chidi Nwaturuocha, polled 15,411 votes to emerge winner, with Adolphus Onuoha emerging victorious for Ahiazu Mbaise local government, having polled 10,382 votes.

Others winners include: Nwosu Reginald for Ehime Mbano local government polling 12,811 votes, Chioma Onwumere for Ezinihitte local government with 15,954 votes and Joy Ezebuiro scoring 40,746 votes to win chairmanship seat for Ideato North local government area.

Also elected were: Osuoji Emeka for Ideato South local government with 17,407 votes, Jude Mbachu for Isiala Mbano with 25,235 votes.

Metu Chukwunyere emerged victorious in Ikeduru local government with 15,798 votes, Bonaventure Okafor got 18,118 votes to clinch the chairmanship for Ihitte Uboma council, while Nwadike Chimezie polled 9,981 votes to win in Isu local government area.

Bertrand Mbah and Obinna Chinwe got 42,417 and 18,108 votes respectively to win in Mbaitoli and Ngor Okpala local government areas.

Chizoba O. Chizoba won in Nwangele local government area with 13,465 votes while Kenneth Obioha won in Njaba local government area with 17,494 votes and Mbagwu Augustine won with 13,403 votes in Nkwerre local government area.

Okezie Paschal won in Obowo area council with 15,073 votes, while Gerald Mgborokwu won in Oguta council with 63,566 votes, Amadi Ebenezer emerged victorious in Ohaji Egbema council with 39,938.

Clement Onwumere won in Okigwe local government with 12,322, Augustus Chikezie won Onuimo local government with 17,318 votes and Ikechukwu Onyegbule for Orlu local government area with 42,979 votes.

Okonkwo Kingsley won with 16,809 in Orsu, Duru Evaristus won with 13,444 in Oru East, Udemba Obi won in Oru West with 7,269, while Joseph Agor won in Owerri Municipal with 20,071 votes.

Vitalis Anyaegbu won in Owerri North with 10,435 votes, while Oduh Chidi won in Owerri West with 8,116 votes.

Ibebuchi commended the 13 political parties that fielded candidates in the election.

He also commended the security agencies and other democratic institutions for showcasing “affirmative inter-agency relationship and synergy” during the election.

The chairman however appealed to the state House of Assembly to make a law that would confer nominal community status to Registration Areas in large communities without cogent status to enable them qualify for ISIEC wards.

He also urged participants with genuine grievances to take up their cases at the elections petitions tribunal that is already in place.