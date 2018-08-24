A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Muhammad Adamu Tukur, has said that the move being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki will fail.

Speaking with journalists at his residence, on Friday, the politician said that move by the APC is going to be difficult and impossible considering the fact the Senate President has a firm grip of the National Assembly.

Tukur, who defected from the APC to the Action Peoples Party (APP) to contest the recent Bauchi South bye-election, stated, “Bukola Saraki is the Alpha and Omega of the Senate and the National Assembly. He has what it takes to decide the fate of any senator in the Senate.

“More so, based on the constitution of the country, you need a two-third majority to impeach the Senate President. Where will the APC get such a number?”

While reacting to the silence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on the political development in the country, Tukur, who is a staunch supporter of Dogara said, “At the appropriate time, Yakubu Dogara will speak but I can assure you that for now he is a member of the APC”.

When reminded that with Yakubu Dogara, the APC lost the recent Bauchi south senatorial by-election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Bogoro Local Government Area, his home base, the lawmaker said: “Yes, he lost but it does not mean that he is losing grip of the home base.

“It is just that the people demonstrated their grievances for not being properly told where to go to during the conduct of the by-election.

“Dogara is our political party; anywhere he goes, we are going with him. We are just waiting for him to tell us his direction politically and we will follow him to the place”.

On the crisis within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that has led to mass defection of some members, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for his inability to live up to his responsibility as leader and father of the party.

He believed that President Buhari is weak in the area of asserting his authority, saying as the leader of the party, the president is expected to act decisively in order to ensure that the party did not lose membership.

While accusing the National Secretary of the party of being the architect of the nationwide crisis of the party, the lawmaker opined that unless something very urgent was done to arrest the situation, the party will continue to lose membership across the country.

On the leadership style of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomohle, Aminu Tukur declared, ”as a labour union leader Oshoiomhole succeeded very well but as a political leader, he has failed woefully. He does not possess the charismatic quality to lead a party like APC”.