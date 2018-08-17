Former minister of Sports, Engr. Bala Kao’je has said that the defections of some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition parties, would not stop APC from winning the 2019 general elections.

Ka’oje said that the APC now appears stronger and formidable than ever; and well prepared to go into the poll with a focus.

The former minister said this in a chat with journalists in Abuja adding that Senate President Bukola Saraki’s defection to PDP didn’t change anything but rather makes the APC better and free of corrupt elements.

The former minister said that the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole has what it takes to move the party forward, but advised that Oshiomole should get the right advisers with deep knowledge in Nigerian politics.

The Kebbi born politician said, “Our party chairman His Excellency Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has a serious task ahead of him, because of this task, he needs to have the right people around him, he needs to have some advisers who are experienced from all parts of the country, to give him advice on various aspects of the ruling party.

That will help him a lot in knowing what exactly is going on, because all the advisers will be doing their homework, and also draw some agenda for him to use in the interest of the party and to manage it.

“He has to be very careful, he shouldn’t be in haste to select the right kind of people who will advice him on politics, relationship with the National Assembly, the governors, because many of these things need to be planned.”

Ka’oje said that President Muhammadu Buhari has done well and deserved a second term to be able to complete the good work he has started especially on infrastructural development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.