The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, says that it is ready to come out stronger, bigger and better in 2019.

Mr Musa Dikko, Chairman, Bwari Area Council, who spoke with newsmen on Saturday at the sideline of the party’s Local Government congress held on Saturday in Abuja, said that the party was ready to take the people to the next level.

According to Dikko, the party would ensure that it comes out better than it did in 2016.

While describing the congress as successful and peaceful, he said that the party elected 27 new executive members in the council by consensus.

“By a general consensus, all the executive members were retained, except for those that were given statutory positions, either as supervisory counselors or special advisers at various positions.

“This group, we dropped and replaced according to the constitution,” he said.

The Chairman also noted that before the elections, there were party issues where disagreements existed among members of the party.

However, he said that the party was able to resolve the issues before the day of the congress, which gave room to the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Dikko also emphasised that the Area Council Congress of the APC was conducted in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of the party.

Also speaking, Mr Haliru Shere, the Chairman of the Bwari APC, expressed excitement over the conduct of the congress.

While commending members of the party, for giving him the opportunity to serve a second term, Shere promised to work better for the progress of party in the next four years.

“They have shown confidence in me by retaining me to lead them for another four years and I am highly honoured.

“I have done my best before and would continue to strive to do more for the party.

“We are already on ground and by God’s grace, we shall maintain our seats, from the presidency to the last position. APC shall deliver in Bwari area council,” he said.

A chieftain of the party, Mr Isah Darah, also expressed confidence that APC would do better if voted in 2019.

“We expect good things to come from this party from 2019,”Darah said.

News Agency of Nigeria report that party members defied the heavy rainfall to participate in the exercise witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).