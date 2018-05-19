The state congress of the All Progressives Congress, in Kogi on Saturday produced two parallel state executive councils.

The party will emerge from the state congress at two different locations with each faction announcing new executive officers.

The Hady Ametuo faction held their congress at the St Peter’s primary school, Felele,Lokoja, while the faction loyal to the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is currently holding theirs at Confluence Stadium, Lokoja

Theman Saurara, the returning officer for the Hady Ametuo faction said “Having successfully conducted the state Excos, I announced the return of all but two of the former state officers.”

The officials whose positions were declared vacant are the Zonal vice chairman, Ibrahim Ahovi and the state youth leader, Emmanuel Jimoh.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman Alhaji Hady Ametuo expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence reposed in him and his team promising that their suffering would not go unrewarded.

“We suffer for this party together and we will all reap the fruits of our labour together “he added.

The faction loyal to the Governor is yet to conclude theirs as of the time of filing this report.