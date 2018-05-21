Chief Derin Adebiyi, who emerged Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter, at the recent State Congress of the party, has resigned his appointment as the Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The governor, while speaking during the state’s Executive Council meeting, held yesterday in Abeokuta, acknowledged receiving Adebiyi’s resignation letter.

Congratulating the chairman for his emergence, he appreciated the delegates and party faithful for the rancour free, transparent and peaceful manner the APC congresses were conducted in the state.

State Executive members, who took turn to congratulate Adebiyi, said the victory was well deserved, wishing him a successful tenure.

The new party chairman was described as an experienced politician, very intelligent, reliable, tested and trusted in the field of politics.

Adebiyi, in his response, attributed the peaceful outcome of the ward, Local Government and state congresses, to the exceptional leadership quality of the governor as well as the excellence Ogun State is noted for.