In spite of the recent defections from the All Progressive Congress, the party’s chances of clinching victory in the 2019 general elections is as bright as ever, Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura, has said.

Tukura, who is aspiring to run for the House of Representatives, to represent the Zuru, Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba and Fakai Local Government in Kebbi State said the wheat has been separated from the chaff.

Recall that Senate president, Bukola Saraki alongside the governors of Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

Asked whether the party has a chance in spite of the recent defections, he replied, “I think our chances just got clearer. The saying you separate chaff from the wheats, that is exactly what just happened in the APC and this will strengthen the party and put the party in a better position for the 2019 elections.

Explaining further he said” the Federal Government’s school feeding programme has helped a great deal in increasing school enrollment. Other factors maybe have contributed to the increase in the number of out-of-school children, it is important to note that this is not a wholly a federal government affair, the state governments have their role to play as well.

“Every stakeholders must put his hand on deck to support that. The federal government through its N-power Programme has also employed 500,000 youths and through the conditional cash transfers many households have been helped as well.

“First of all I will tell you that Rome was not built in a day, the problems of the country cannot be changed overnight, it is a gradual process and the federal government is doing its best.

Tukura also dismissed allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not obeying court orders and have no regard for the rule of law.

He added” If you talk about rule of law I know you will mention former NSA Sambo Dasuki, El Zazzaky. Festus Keyamo, has a judgment from the Supreme Court which says there is a limit to human rights ends when there are issue of national sovereignty.

“So, we are talking about the nation’s security, I don’t think there is nothing wrong with that. Whatever threatens the sovereignty of this nation must not be toyed with.

On the invasion of the National Assembly by the department of State Services, he said “Well, you have seen the results, the former DG SSS was sacked. That thing happened as a shield for the PDP senators. No single APC senator or representative was at the National Assembly on that day.

”If there was a plot to impeach the senate president, where would it have been? On the floor of the Senate with no single APC senator and the PDP senators were on ground as early as 7am while the Senate was on recess. So I wonder what they were doing there. It tells you it is a PDP arrangement and that is what led to what happened.

“It is important to note that Saraki called for a meeting with principal officers but all the senators present that day were not principal officers. Ben Bruce is not a principle officer, Isa Misau, Dino Melaye, are no principal officers, so what were those ones doing there. So, this is an arrangement between the PDP and the SSS and it was uncovered.

When asked if the sacking of Lawal Daura is justifiable “If the people who employed Daura feel that he is no longer loyal to them, he held a very sensitive position of national security, so if he his role was found wanting, his sack is justified.

“His sack is a strong lesson and will serve as a deterrent to others who intend to do that. If there was a plot to impeach the senate president, it was intended to paint the government in bad light which was why they started twitting, making noise, telling embassies that Buhari is threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

“So the federal government is on track, they have done everything a sensible government needs to do and going forward, they should be strict with who they give appointments,” he stated.