<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, the Director General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti, has advised the commissioner-nominees cleared by the state Assembly to refrain from acts of corruption.

Osinkolu gave the advice on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti.

According to him, their focus should be on how to utilise the Kayode Fayemi administration’s four cardinal programmes aimed at transforming the lives of the people of the state.

He described those nominated by the governor as committed individuals in their respective communities aside from being party loyalists.

Osinkolu said he had no doubt they would discharge their duties diligently to ensure a radical turnaround of the state’s economy.

NAN reports that Fayemi had last week Tuesday sent the names of 14 commissioners-nominees to the Ekiti Assembly for screening and approval.

The commissioner-nominees were later confirmed by the House on Thursday.

The governor would on April 9 inaugurate the cabinet members and subsequently assign them portfolios.