The All Progressive Congress in Cross River says it will obey the perpetual court injunction restraining it from conducting any further congress in the state.

The party stated this in a communiqué signed by its state Chairman, Etim John, at the end of the meeting its stakeholders in Calabar on Wednesday.

The party said it would not participate in any purported state congress to be organised by any member or agent because such congress would remain null and void.

APC said however that the meeting was aimed at discussing ways of uniting the warring factions of the party in the state.

It said it had resolved to build a strong and united party in the state by bringing together all aggrieved members.

The party said it had agreed to continue to engage all members in the discussion and would support the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Usani Usani, told journalists that the meeting became necessary to enable the chapter feel the pulse of the party’s national leadership on the lingering crisis in Cross River.

APC in Cross River has been embroiled in crisis since February as two factions of the party lay claim to its leadership.

Usani said: “This is just an extension of what happened by the time we had the first congress to elect the chairman in February this year.

“Since then, there has been a looming discontent in the minds of some persons who don’t like the chairman.

“Right now, we have got information that fresh congresses have been ordered in the face of what we are also aware of.

“The elected executive committee members of the party in the state challenging any attempt to tamper with occupation of their offices have gone to court.

“They obtained orders restraining any organ of the party from any action that would tamper with what is known to be the status quo.

“It was because of this that we thought it wise to call to brief stakeholders.”

Also, former senator, representing Cross River South, Prince Otu, said he was not worried about the lingering crisis because he knew that the party would come back very strong.

Out said: “Even in a family, we have differences in opinion but by the time the head of the family intervenes issues are resolved.

“I don’t belong to any faction; I don’t play factional politics, I support leadership. All I am trying to do now is to bring both parties to a roundtable; let us settle this issue.”