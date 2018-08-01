The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, has resigned his position and announced his exit from the ruling party.

He announced his resignation and departure from the ruling party in a statement signed by him on Wednesday.

“In view of recent political developments in the country and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today,” Abdullahi said.

“In the last few days, I have had to endure the flagrant usurpation of my role as the spokesman of the party in a manner that I consider unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with my ethical standards.”