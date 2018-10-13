



The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor would not receive votes from South East as expected in the 2019 elections.

Ade Omole, leader of the chapter told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the South East would reject Obi owing to the fact that he failed as a governor and could not deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

According to him, the choice of the former Anambra governor would take the PDP to nowhere.

He said this in reaction to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate’s choice of Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Omole described the combination of Obi and Atiku as a classic case of corruption, adding that the team can only take Nigeria back to Egypt or even a worse situation.

“The paddy paddy anointing of Mr Peter Obi to the gasping ticket of Atiku Abubakar as running mate, confirms our earlier assertion that the PDP presidential campaign is dead on arrival.

“As you are aware, Peter Obi failed woefully in the last Anambra gubernatorial election by failing to deliver the state to his ailing party, a state he mismanaged for eight years.

“Peter Obi was rejected by his people, his ward, his state and come 2019, both the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate will be rejected nationally by Nigerians.

“The choice of the former Anambra governor would not in anyway guarantee votes for the PDP in the South-east, especially because Obi failed as a governor and could not deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

”I wish both candidates best of luck as they embark on the journey to failure,” Omole said.