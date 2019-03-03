



Presidential Support Committee, South East chapter, has expressed happiness over the election of former governor of Abia state Dr Orji Uzor-Kalu and Imo state governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha into the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Commending their senatorial districts for voting the candidates in a statement signed and made available in Abuja by the committee’s Director Political Matters (South East), Maxwell Okoye, the group insisted that the position of the Senate President should be zoned to the South East with both eminently qualified to occupy it.

The committee condemned the recent suspension of the Imo State governor by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), arguing that it was done in disregard of Article 21 of the party’s constitution.

According to the statement; “The Presidential Support Committee, South East expresses joy over the election of Dr Orji Uzo Kalu and Owelle Rochas Okorocha into the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We thank their constituents for the overwhelming support and we want to assure them that quality representation has finally come their way.

“We want to state that the position of Senate President should be zoned to the South East to enable us feel the impact and be part of the change government. We have capable hands in them under the APC to occupy the position.”

Frowning at the suspension of Okorocha, the group noted: “We also condemn in totality the purported suspension of the founding leader of APC, Rochas Okorocha, for committing no crime after building and nurturing the party when it was a crime to pronounce APC in the South East.

“The purported suspension was done in flagrant disregard of Article 21 of APC constitution. The continuous attack on Rochas Okorocha is an attack on the entire South East APC and his orchestrated suspension is targeted towards denying one of the Igbo sons the position of Senate President.

“We plead with Mr. President to call the APC NWC to order and impress on them as a matter of urgency to reverse the suspension and apologies to Okorocha. Let the culture of reward be rekindled in APC,” the statement further noted.