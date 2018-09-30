The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its governorship primary to October 1.

Shehu Isa, spokesman of the party in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He attributed the development to non-arrival of the election committee of the party from the national headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has appealed to stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies and abide by security measures during the primaries.

Usman Belel, the state commissioner of police, made the call at a security stakeholders meeting in Gusau.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state, officials from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC governorship aspirants.

“The meeting was aimed at taking proactive security measures for effective security coverage before, during and after the APC governorship primaries in the state,’’ Muhammad Shehu, public relations officer of the command, said.

Kabir Marafa, a serving senator, and Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, are some of the top aspirants seeking the ruling party’s ticket in the state.