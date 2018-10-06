



The All Progressives Congress has shifted the time of its 2018 National Convention in Abuja on Saturday to 6pm.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, APC National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, the convention has been moved from its earlier commencement time of 12 noon at Eagle Square, Abuja.

“This is to afford delegates from states that are just concluding their primaries, time to participate in the convention,” Ajimobi said.

The statement added that delegates from outside Abuja are to get accredited at the National Stadium, while delegates within Abuja will be accredited at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

While regretting any inconveniences caused by the change, Ajimobi tasked delegates to watch out for traffic diversion.

He said all delegates will be accredited by their various states, while areas of traffic diversion will be announced.

The Convention, according to the statement, is to elect the presidential candidate of the party only.

So far, it is only President Muhammadu Buhari that has filed in as an aspirant for the convention, where over 7,000 delegates are being expected.

Another statement by the Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory, anticipated traffic situation was announced.

The statement said: “This is to inform FCT Residents, Visitors and Motorists that due to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, slated for Saturday, 6th October 2018 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, an unusual influx of human and vehicular traffic will be experienced within the city with the attendant traffic congestion in and around the venue of the convention.

“To this effect all vehicular movement through Shehu Shagari Way from the early hours of Saturday, 6th October, 2018 to Sunday, 7th October will be diverted at Ralph Sodeinde Street by Bullet Building to link Central Business District. Motorists will also be diverted at Kur Mohammed Street and Constitution Avenue at Bayelsa House to Central Business District.

“Traffic on Ahmadu Bello Way will equally be diverted at Ralph Sodeinde Street by Finance Junction to Central Business District. Motorists will also be diverted at Kur Mohammed Street or Constitution Avenue by Benue Building to link Central Business District.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration have mobilized Officers of the Police, FRSC, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service and other relevant Traffic Enforcement Agencies to various flash points to ensure seamless traffic flow.

“Parking has been made available at the National Stadium for ALL Delegates coming from outside Abuja from where they will be conveyed to the venue by dedicated Buses.

“In the same vein, ALL Delegates from within the FCT should converge at the Old Parade Ground from where they will be conveyed to the venue.

“Please note that parking around the Eagle Square and its environs will not be tolerated as offending vehicles will be removed.

“The understanding of the public is hereby solicited.”