The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the governorship primaries for Lagos and Imo states for 24 hours.

The national Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who made this known in Abuja while inaugurating the various committees that will be saddled with conducting the process across the states, however sited logistics as being reason for the shift.

The primaries for those states is now to hold on Monday.