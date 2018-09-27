The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the governorship primary from September 29 to September 30, 2018.

This was announced in a statement signed by Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the party, on Thursday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also fixed its governorship primary for September 30.

Nabena said the dates for subsequent elections remain unchanged.

The dates are:

*2nd October, 2018 – Senate primary elections

*3rd October, 2018 – House of Representatives primary elections

*4th October, 2018 – State House of Assembly primary elections

*6th October, 2018 – National Convention (Presidential)

Earlier on Thursday, the national working committee (NWC) of the party released a list of aspirants screened for the exercise.