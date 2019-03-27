<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said that it settled for Senator Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President after wide consultations with the President and other leaders of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a press conference on Wednesday said that having settled for Lawan as Senate President, the party is working out an acceptable zoning formula for other positions in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The APC also said the stand of the party not to share power in the National Assembly with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is borne out of the fact that it has a clear majority and does not need the PDP to run successful government.