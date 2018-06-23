The National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has set up an Election Petitions Committee to consider complaints that may arise from its national convention held Saturday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Senator Adamu Aliero, secretary of the APC Elections Petitions Committee, announced at the convention venue that the committee will sit at Treasurer Suites in the Abuja Central Business District between June 25 and 27.

He advised aggrieved members to submit 30 copies of their complaints. However, he said only one person will be allowed to make a presentation before the committee.

At the onset of proceedings for the convention, it was announced that 18 of the 60 offices available will not be contested.

However, the number of candidates returned unopposed kept increasing as many erstwhile contestants mounted the rostrum to announce their withdrawal from the race.

At the time of this report, some contestants were still announcing their willingness to discontinue their aspiration for office, an indication that the election petitions committee may have just few cases to resolve.