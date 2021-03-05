



The All Progressives Congress, Oyo State Chapter, has praised members of Zenith Labour Party and loyalists of former Governor Rasheed Ladoja for defecting to the APC on Tuesday in the state.

The party made the commendation in a statement by Olawale Sadare, the Personal Assistant to the State APC Caretaker Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, on Thursday in Ibadan.

It blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for the final collapse of the coalition arrangement upon which he got to power in 2019.

Sadare said: “It has again been confirmed that Oyo state is a divine project which is destined for success despite the setback suffered in 2019.

“All the major coalition partners have deserted Makinde for his failure to honour agreements and inability to perform in office as a worthy successor to Senator Abiola Ajimobi.”

The APC assured politicians from Ladoja’s camp and the ZLP that their decision to join the APC was a right decision taken and which would not be regretted.





The statement added: “It was a necessary step to arrest the slide in participatory democracy and good governance being foisted again on the state by the PDP administration of Makinde.

“This bold step shall be reciprocated positively as we make bold to state that nobody shall be discriminated against as regards whether they are old or new APC members.

“It is even good that this is happening at the time our dear party is carrying out a nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise.”

The party expressed readiness to accommodate all the new members and get them registered accordingly in the 4,778 polling units across the state.

The APC said the process of rescuing the state from the Peoples Democratic Party has begun in earnest and no well-meaning stakeholder or member of the society will be left behind.