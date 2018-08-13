The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is nothing wrong in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arresting the duo of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, over criminal charges against them.

In a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party claimed that whatever legal action taken against them it is just an application of the law of the land, stressing that they should answer for their acts of infamy.

The statement tittles: ‘APC to PDP: A clear conscience fears no accusation’, read: “The PDP in its latest round of bogus claims has alleged that the Federal Government plans to arrest the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“We had thought that by now, the PDP would be tired of its lame opposition strategy of false alarms, baseless and frivolous accusations. TheThe President Buhari administration has repeatedly demonstrated its strict adherence to the rule of law, therefore the alleged plan to arrest or harass the mentioned leaders is hogwash and baseless.

“Clear conscience fears no accusation. Why are PDP leaders afraid of arrest if their conscience is clear? All law-abiding citizens or resident of the country have nothing to fear about arrest. However, nobody no matter how highly placed will escape the full wrath of the law if he or she runs fowl of our laws.

“If the Senate President and the tree-climbing Senator are facing criminal charges in our law courts and his Deputy has explanations to make to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acquisition of numerous properties in Nigeria and abroad through questionable sources, the President Buhari-led APC administration has nothing to do with them.

“The laws of the country are only being applied and they should answer for their acts of infamy,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the party has said that the victories in the three National Assembly bye-elections has again demonstrated the confidence and trust Nigerians have in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The statement from the national leadership of the party read; “the APC hat-trick victories following weekend’s bye-elections for the Katsina North; Bauchi South Senatorial seats and the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat has again powerfully demonstrated the confidence and trust by our people in the President Buhari administration.

“While we thank the electorate for coming out enmasse to vote for our candidates at the weekend bye-elections, we also congratulate our flagbearers, Hon. Ahmed Babba-Kaita (Katsina); Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi) and Haruna Isa (Kogi) on their victories.

“Since assuming office, President Buhari has demonstrated the political will and remains solidly committed to the task of building a new Nigeria in line with the Change Agenda we promised to the electorate and the progressive ideals we stand for.

“As a political party, we remain genuinely committed to address our challenges, reconcile legitimately aggrieved interests and emerge as a more united and stronger political fighting force as we face General Elections in 2019.

“Like every other country, we have our challenges, but they are surmountable. We have an administration working day and night to surmount them and put the country on the right pedestal. With the continued cooperation and support of Nigerians, we have good reason to look forward to the future with great hope,” the statement read.