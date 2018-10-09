



Some senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, last night had an emergency meeting over the fate of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Daily Trust, the senators, met at a location in Abuja to decide on how to go about the removal of the Senate President.

Although much details were not provided, the newspaper reports that the senators debated seriously on Saraki, with others arguing that the party was not fair to some of them.

The National Assembly has been on an annual recess for over two months since July 24, but they are due to reconvene today.

Tuesday’s sitting will, however, be postponed to Wednesday in honour of late Rep, Princess Funke Adedoyin, who died about two weeks ago.‎

Following his defecting from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, some APC senators have vowed to impeach Saraki as the Senate President.

Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan had during the APC National Convention on Saturday in Abuja promised the party’s leadership that the APC Caucus in the Senate would “force through a lot of things and pass the budget for INEC and the security agencies for the 2019 elections.”