The All Progressives Congress (APC) and some senators elected on the platform of the party, Wednesday, urged the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign as Senate president.

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, has also appealed to the senators to cut short their annual vacation to consider the supplementary budget forward by the President for the 2019 elections.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and APC senators, led by Senate Leader, Lawan, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, told Saraki to vacate the office because the APC has the majority number of Senators.

According to them, Saraki cannot run to another party with the crown of APC.

Oshiomhole said, “Nobody in the APC will be surprised about the development, in fact they have stayed little bit longer than we thought. Last week the Kwara State Governor was alluded to have said he was leaving but he didn’t say when. So, we are not surprised at all.

“But these are what I might call temping moments because I had faced similar situations in my state, when people were leaving. But the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man one vote, on election day, no difference between a senator, a president, a journalist and any other person.

“In a sense we have to accept that once a couple for any reason or the other find that they are not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go.

“I was happy for one thing that the senate president as a mark of honour accepted that he is leaving not because the new leadership did not make effort, he admitted that not only did I do everything possible along with the Vice President, along with some governors and we had meeting with the President, but he argued that those efforts came too late. But I couldn’t have started acting before I was born.”