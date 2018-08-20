Nigeria’s ruling All Progressive Congress on Monday said Senate President Bukola Saraki is selfish with his political ambitions that he “will rather rule in hell than serve in paradise”.

“The only politics that Bukola Saraki plays is self, himself only and only himself”, APC said in a statement by Yekini Nabena, its Acting Spokesperson.

Saraki, who only defected back to People’s Democratic Party late July, last Tuesday said he was considering running against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“I am consulting and actively considering it,” Saraki told Bloomberg News.

However, APC warned Nigerians to be wary of Saraki whose ambition “would always supersede that of the country”.

“Nigerians should be wary of a man whose personal ambition will always supersede the interest of the majority and national interest as currently displayed in the national assembly.”

This is coming hours after APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also said Saraki has “been more focused on changing the rules of the Senate to favour himself and changing the order of elections so as to coincide with his selfish designs.”

The party had earlier accused the Senate president of committing a treasonable offence against the Nigerian Government for refusing to reconvene the National Assembly, it again on Monday, said Saraki’s refusal to reconvene the National Assembly was an action that could “sabotage INEC’s ability to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2019”.

The Senate and the House of Representatives proceeded on annual recess on July 24 to reconvene on September 25.

Recall that, Senate committee leader on Power and steel, Eyinnaya Abaribe, Thursday, said the call by Presidency for the Senate to reconvene was “unnecessary” and a bid to blame the Senate.

APC emphasised that “Nigerian electorate must have the opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test” and ensure they never again “entrust the leadership of this great country to thieves whose sole aim is treasury looting”.