The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to a call by its splinter group, the Reformed APC, asking Senate President Bukola Saraki to declare vacant the seat of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for defecting from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.

In a statement Sunday evening, acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, was however quick to emphasize that the ruling party would not normally “respond to the so-called, ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC)’ because it is neither a duly-registered political party or a faction as it labours to sell to the public”.

He said the content of the R-APC statement particularly the request to Dr Saraki to declare the seat of Sen. Akpabio vacant, “is a borrowed and scripted tactic – sensationalism and comical conspiracies – typically used by unknown groups to get media attention to their normally unserious activities. The statement should not be given any attention and credence”.

According to Nabena, the ruling party had since passed a vote of no confidence on the Senate president, hence the need for him to step down.

“The real issue remains our clear position that the Senate President honourably steps down or be impeached. Dr. Saraki’s ‘vote of no confidence’ which the so-called rAPC alleges has since been passed going by our Party’s rejection of his leadership of the Senate. We reiterate that the Senate President being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an All Progressives Congress (APC) numerically-dominated Senate cannot maintain a minority rule in the Upper House”.