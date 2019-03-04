



Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agents to investigate the “financial dealings” of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The APC also rejected the results of the elections in the state, describing them as “products of fraud and political brigandage perpetrated by Delta PDP in connivance with some unscrupulous elements and staff of INEC in Delta State.”

The party, in a statement made references to elections for the Delta South and Delta North Senatorial Zones as well as the Ethiope and Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie federal constituencies, citing cases of “vote buying, ballot stuffing, intimidation and harassment of APC members.”

The statement, which was signed by the state APC publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, tasked INEC to use her internal machinery to deal with electoral fraudsters in her midst, who the party alleged, were bent on selling INEC and future elections to the PDP in Delta State.

The statement read, “We call on security agents to investigate the financial dealings between PDP and some INEC staff and her ad-hoc staff in the last Saturday’s election.

“APC, Delta State, after a careful analysis of information and videos made available to her, came to an irresistible conclusion that the National Assembly election in Delta South and Delta North Senatorial Zones, Ethiope and Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie Federal Constituencies were products of fraud and political brigandage perpetrated by Delta PDP in connivance with some unscrupulous elements/staff of INEC in Delta State.

“Therefore, APC, Delta State rejects the outcome of the above-mentioned shenanigans, called “election” in those areas mentioned.

“APC had it on good authority that in most places in Warri North, Warri South-West, Bomadi, Burutu and Patani LGAs, there were massive election malpractices to wit, PDP thugs making away with ballot papers/result sheets, ballot stuffing besides visiting mayhem on electorates/citizens who dare challenged them.

“Meanwhile, despite the protest of APC leaders and members from those areas, some money grubbing INEC staff allowed the toxic results generated from PDP thugs to be recorded and made to form part of the collated results.”