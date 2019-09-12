<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the party’s stakeholders in Rivers to make APC much stronger and united APC in the state.

Giadom made the call on Thursday when the former Deputy Chairman of APC in Rivers, Mr Peter Odike, paid him a consultation visit in Abuja.

He also urged Odike to serve as a Peace Ambassador by uniting aggrieved factions in order to have peaceful and united party.

“If we are together, if we are in cohesion, we have good chance of winning Rivers State.

“If you are successful in bringing unity to the party in the state, your name will be written in gold,” the national secretary said.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will ensure a level playing ground for everybody to participate equally in the congresses.

Earlier, Odike said that the visit was to pledge the support of the caretaker committee newly inaugurated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to rebuild structures in Rivers.

According to him, the committee would be transparent in order to avoid another crisis in the party.

“I’m here to consult with the acting National Secretary of the party in respect of the fact that we will embrace the caretaker committee set up by the party because we don’t want a repetition of what happened in 2018,’’ he said.

Odike, who wanted total peace in Rivers APC, stressed that all the party stakeholders were no longer fighting and that as a father he didn’t want a repeat of what happened before.

“The caretaker committee should be warned that they should be fair and transparent in all their dealings.

“We have one leader in Rivers State in the person of Rotimi Amaechi, no one is in doubt about that,” he said.