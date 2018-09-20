The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) says screening of aspirants for State House of Assembly who bought its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for 2019 elections shall take place in their respective state capitals.

This is according to procedure for the screening of aspirants for the 2018 party primaries signed by Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman and Malam Mai Mala Buni, its National Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja.

The document, however, said that presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives aspirants who bought the party`s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for 2019 elections and submitted same, would be screened in Abuja.

The procedure also said that the screening of all aspirants which commenced on Sept. 20 would end on Sept. 22.

It said that there shall be three committees for each zones of the federation for the screening of Governorship, Senate, and House of Representative aspirants.

Oshiomhole further said aspirants from the North-East, South-East and South-West shall undergo their screening at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton Hotel, while those from the North-Central, North-West and South-South would be screened at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel.

He advised aspirants that may have complaints to contact the party`s National Secretary.