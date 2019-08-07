<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Bayelsa State chapter, has vowed to sanction members who allegedly indulge in anti-party activities in the state.

The party gave the warning while constituting a nine-man fact finding, disciplinary and reconciliatory committee.

Report says the committee members are to investigate unethical and unlawful activities of members, and such members will be proportionately disciplined so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

The committee is also mandated to investigate activities of those members and unite them in order to ensure total victory for the party in the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

Speaking with pressmen on the development, the Secretary of the APC, Comrade Alabo Martins, said the members of the committee were carefully selected to make sure erring members are wooed back to the party and everyone is carried along in the scheme of things.

He also said committee members should collect appointment letters and other relevant documents at the state party secretariat.

The committee has Hon. Barrister James Ayobegha as Chairman, Chief Some Ogilogi as secretary, Mercy Daniel (member), Salvation Tuesday (member) and Kingsley Mirin as members.

Others are: Barrister Ebibi Dallas, member; Nadu Perete Okenema, member; Preye Ozori, member; and Barrister Waripamo Ebiye.