The Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the approval of the sack of 568 employees of the Delta Line Transport Service Limited by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as a mark of the administration’s insensitivity.

The party, in press statement issued on Friday and signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Moses Kamanya, said it was sad to note that while other progressive governors were initiating people-oriented projects and engaging all other activities that will better the lots of their citizens, Governor Okowa is throwing Deltans into already saturated unemployment market.

It stated further that while Deltans were complaining of the ways and manner their collective heritage were auctioned out to political allies, who sponsored the governor’s election in 2015 for a mere N161million , for an equity, another investor bidded for over N2billion, they are shocked to learn that 568 breadwinners have been thrown into uncertainty.

“Our independent investigation has shown the management of God Is Good Motors (GIGM), who bought 70 percent stake of the company from Delta state government, at a rip-off price of N161m , has not invested a kobo since taking over.

“Like every actions of the PDP led government since 1999 which has always been anti-Deltans, if not how do you explain why a government will throw its citizens into untold hardship in the alter of political exigencies?

“Today the information out there is that, the new management has started recruiting non-Deltans employees from Anambra and Imo states at the expense of Deltans who laboured for the transport company for years, so whose interest is Okowa serving?

“We sympathizing with the affected families over this unjust action of the PDP led government in Delta state and we want Deltans to see this as a wakeup call to vote out this insensitive and clueless government come 2019 and take back our state and common wealth from these rabble rousers that has held the state hostage”, APC said.