



The All Progressives Congress has retained the House of Representatives seat of Sabongari federal constituency of Kaduna State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Announcing the results at the INEC office in Sabongari on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Idris-Yunusa, said Garba Datti-Babawo of APC scored 52,817 votes to defeat other contestants.

The Returning Officer said that Bashir Ibrahim-Sakadadi of People’s Democratic Party came second with 27,571 votes while other parties trailed behind.

He said: ‘‘I, Prof. Abdullahi Idris-Yunusa, the Returning Officer of Sabongari federal constituency certified that the election was conducted fairly and peacefully in the area.

‘‘Garba Datti-Babawo, having polled the highest number of votes and satisfied all the requirements of the law is hereby returned as a duly elected member of House of Representatives for Sabongari.’’

Idris-Yunusa lauded the people of the constituency for the decorum, understanding and resilience which led to the success of the exercise.