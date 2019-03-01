



Having not been satisfied with the Akwa Ibom State result in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the State Youths Directorate Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said it had restrategized efforts to ensure that the governorship candidate of APC, Nsima Ekere emerges victorious in the 9 March governorship elections.

Addressing a world press conference on Friday at Buhari House located at Wellington Bassey Way Uyo, the leader of the team, Amb. Paul Dowells said immediately afer the presidential/National Assembly elections, the directorate did an appraisal to ascertain the cause of low turnout of votes for the party.

He said that they discovered some lapses which ranged from improper training of their agents, the inefficiency of card readers in some places, late arrival of materials and largely-vote buying by the PDP.

Dowells Who congratulated President Buhari on his re-election victory maintained that APC youths would take the bull by the horn by working harder in ensuring that low turn out of votes recorded in previous election would not repeat itself in the state.

According to him, “We must admit that the final tally of Vote from Akwa Ibom state fell short of expectation and constituted some measure of embarrassment to us, since Mr President has been so magnanimous to us in terms of giving us an appointment.

“After the presidential election, we did an appraisal and discovered some lapses which require urgent steps to address in order to ensure victory for our great party in the remaining elections.”

Also speaking, the immediate past deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Lady Valerie Ebeh described the task of giving APC victory in the coming governorship election as a huge one.

She urged supporters and the agents to move to the nooks and crannies of the state in rallying votes for the APC candidates.

Her words, “I want all of you seated here to re-double your efforts to ensure that we send PDP out of the hilltop Mansion on March 9, 2019. We have learnt a very very useful lesson that must help us win Akwa Ibom state for APC.

“From the figures released by INEC, it is obvious that the majority of the registered voters did not turn out to vote. Out of the over two million registered voters in the state, the result showed that only about 600,000 voted. We must go back to fish out the remaining 1.5 million voters to come out and vote for APC, come March 9, 2019.”

The former deputy governor who congratulated President Buhari on his re-election urged him to remember those who worked for his victory in his programmes and appointments.