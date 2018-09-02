The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in the party after the defection of some its members.

The party made this known in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Sunday.

Nabena said the attention of the APC NWC has been drawn to an illegal meeting scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja by some members of the party’s organs.

He said the meeting was to fault decisions made by the NWC followed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) as regards the mode of the party’s primary elections.

“We want to state clearly that the meeting which has been fixed for 2 p.m is illegal and an attempt to puncture the sincere efforts being made by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to reposition our party ahead of the 2019 general elections and to ensure unity, equity and justice in the party,” he said.

The APC spokesman added that the outcome of such meeting which was already known would be a nullity, and admonished the party’s members to disregard the meeting in its interest.

Nabena further added that it was illegal to call such meeting outside the purview of the constituted authority.

He, however, said that the identities of those plotting such meeting had been known, stressing that unless they desist from such, they would be dealt with in line with the party’s constitution at the appropriate time.

“The NWC will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in our great party after the exit of some members of our party.

“We urge any member who is not satisfied with the decisions of the party to utilise channels provided by the party’s constitution to air their views,” he said.

He maintained that the APC remain focused in delivering good governance to Nigerians and to win the 2019 general elections, adding that it would not be intimidated by the antics of a few in ensuring its success.

The APC NEC at its Sixth meeting, resolved that primary elections into all elective offices shall be by direct primaries.

It believed that direct primaries would among others, ensure fairness, create a level playing ground for contestants, eliminate corrupt tendencies usually associated with the delegates system and ultimately ensure full participation of party members at all levels.

The NEC said though the party’s constitution provides for indirect election and consensus, the use of indirect primaries is conditional and dependent on logistic impediments, peculiarities and need of a given state that makes it unable to use direct primaries.

It further resolved that State Executive Committee (SEC) shall in consultation with aspirants and other critical stakeholders of the party in a given state, forward for the consideration and approval by the NWC, if indirect primaries is to be adopted.