The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its presidential primary for Wednesday, September 26.

Also the party will commence screening of aspirants by Friday.

This was part of the revised timetable for primaries approved at the meeting of National Working Committee of the party which ended late Monday night at its national secretariat in Abuja.

It was gathered from party sources that the new date for presidential primary will be part of the revised timetable to be announced later today.

According to the earlier schedule released by the party, the presidential primaries where the presidential candidate will be elected was to hold on Thursday, September 20.

In the old timetable signed by its National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, the party also fixed the governorship primary for September 25, Senate and House Representatives aspirants were to hold their primaries on September 27 and 29 respectively. The party fixed primary election for State House of Assembly seats for October 2.